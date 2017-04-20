Penn State football announces ‘Stripe Out’ game

It’s promotional announcement week for the Penn State football program — and now it’s known when the “Stripe Out” will return.
Beaver Stadium will be striped in blue and white when Nebraska comes to town on Nov. 18. It is the last home game of the season, so seniors should be honored that day, as well.
Kickoff times for the 2017 season have not yet been announced.
This is the third year Penn State has implemented a “Stripe Out.” The inaugural attempt came against Rutgers in 2015 and then Temple last year.
Penn State announced Tuesday that its annual White Out game will be against Michigan, and on Saturday, the program revealed that the 2016 Big Ten championship team will be honored prior to the Nittany Lions’ Sept. 9 game against Pittsburgh.
