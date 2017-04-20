Previewing the Blue-White Game, spring breakouts on Episode 5 of ‘Airing It Out’ podcast

We’re now up to Episode 5 of our weekly Penn State football podcast, “Airing It Out” — with beat writer John McGonigal and sports editor Josh Moyer.
With the Blue-White Game just days away, this week’s podcast is a bit longer than usual. Here are some of the issues we cover:
▪ 0:44: James Franklin’s five top spring performers, and who we’ve been most impressed with
▪ 2:50: Do we need to read between the lines with Franklin’s comments on QB Tommy Stevens?
▪ 4:55: Breakout Jon Holland and the tight end(s) who could make an impact behind Mike Gesicki
▪ 6:08: One potential NFL talent on the team you haven’t heard of — yet
▪ 9:00: Who’s going to wind up as the Blue-White MVP?
▪ 13:53: Emergence of DE Torrence Brown
▪ 15:30: Who in the media is going to (try to) catch punts at halftime of the Blue-White Game?
▪ 18:15: The most improved part of Penn State special teams will be ...
▪ 21:40: Early spring question marks that have already been answered (Koa Farmer/Mike Gesicki)
Comments