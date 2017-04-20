Penn State Football

April 20, 2017 9:57 PM

Previewing the Blue-White Game, spring breakouts on Episode 5 of ‘Airing It Out’ podcast

By John McGonigal and Josh Moyer

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com; jmoyer@centredaily.com

We’re now up to Episode 5 of our weekly Penn State football podcast, “Airing It Out” — with beat writer John McGonigal and sports editor Josh Moyer.

With the Blue-White Game just days away, this week’s podcast is a bit longer than usual. Here are some of the issues we cover:

▪  0:44: James Franklin’s five top spring performers, and who we’ve been most impressed with

▪  2:50: Do we need to read between the lines with Franklin’s comments on QB Tommy Stevens?

▪  4:55: Breakout Jon Holland and the tight end(s) who could make an impact behind Mike Gesicki

▪  6:08: One potential NFL talent on the team you haven’t heard of — yet

▪  9:00: Who’s going to wind up as the Blue-White MVP?

▪  13:53: Emergence of DE Torrence Brown

▪  15:30: Who in the media is going to (try to) catch punts at halftime of the Blue-White Game?

▪  18:15: The most improved part of Penn State special teams will be ...

▪  21:40: Early spring question marks that have already been answered (Koa Farmer/Mike Gesicki)

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl 1:33

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl
Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation 0:24

Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation
Penn State senior does his best to hold back tears 0:24

Penn State senior does his best to hold back tears

View More Video

Sports Videos