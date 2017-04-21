Saturday’s Blue-White to-do list

Blue-White weekend always boasts plenty of surrounding events — like autograph sessions, food stands and a mini-carnival — so we thought we’d break it all down for you.
Here are just a few of the things you might want to check out Saturday, once the Beaver Stadium parking lots open at 8 a.m.:
▪ Blue-White Mini Carnival/Fan Festival — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., on Curtin Road near the stadium — Displays, vendors, games and slides will be there for fans and kids alike, while local band “My Hero Zero” will perform at 11 a.m.
▪ Meet former PSU DT Devon Still — 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Student Book Store (330 E. College Ave.) —The 2011 Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year will be at the SBS to meet fans. A portion of Saturday’s sales will benefit The Still Strong Foundation.
▪ Team bus arrival — 11:30 a.m., at Curtin and Porter roads — The Penn State tradition continues even at the Blue-White Game, as players will walk through the throng of fans on their way to the stadium.
▪ Former LB/DE Tim Shaw autograph session — noon to 1:30 p.m., at The Family Clothesline (252 E. College Ave.) — The former starter alongside Paul Posluszny and Dan Connor, who spent six seasons in the NFL, will meet with fans and sign autographs as part of a publicity tour for his new book, “Blitz Your Life,” a collection of reflections and personal challenges, such as his public battle with ALS.
▪ Penn State football autograph session — 12:15 p.m. to 1:05 p.m., at five stadium gates — Each fan can bring one item to be autographed, and players will not be available for photographs. Here’s where everyone will be: Gate A (running backs/tight ends), Gate B (quarterbacks/defensive tackles/cornerbacks), Gate C (defensive ends/linebackers), Gate E (wide receivers/ safeties), Gate F (offensive line, specialists)
▪ Blue-White Game — 3 p.m. kickoff, at Beaver Stadium — Let’s not forget the event that Saturday is built around. A lot of the stars like Saquon Barkley and Jason Cabinda may be sidelined to prevent injury, but the scrimmage should offer a preview of future Nittany Lion breakouts.
▪ Other Penn State sports games — 5 p.m. (softball), 6 p.m. (baseball), 7 p.m. (men’s volleyball) — After the football scrimmage, a number of other games are nearby. Softball takes on Rutgers at Beard Field, baseball is playing Northwestern at Medlar Field, and volleyball is competing for the EIVA conference title against St. Francis at Rec Hall.
▪ Michael Robinson appearance — 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m., at Lettermans Sports Grill (1031 E. College Ave.) — As part of the 2nd Annual Michael Robinson Blue-White Benefit, which helps support a program that allows students to compete based on grades and community service, Robinson will be on-hand with special guests for “a fun evening with appetizers, good conversations and the opportunity to support his TEAM EXCEL program.”
▪ Blue & White Film Festival — 7 p.m., at The State Theatre (130 W. College Ave.) — Those looking to wind down after a busy afternoon will be able to watch the “best student-produced work created during the academic year.” General admission is $6.
▪ Glee Club’s “Blue and White” Concert — 7:30 p.m., at Eisenhower Auditorium — The annual spring concert will include selections such as 19th-century German repertoire by Robert Schumann and Franz Schubert. General admission is $12.
