Our predictions for the Blue-White Game

It really doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to guess the score in the Blue-White Game, so we figured we’d go another route here: We wanted to make a different kind of prediction for this scrimmage, ranging from who we think will break out to what the attendance might be.
So, without further ado, here are Saturday’s fearless predictions:
John McGonigal: Lamont Wade will record an interception
It just makes sense, doesn’t it? Fans come out to the Blue-White Game not to see the most competitive football, but to check out guys they haven’t seen yet — and out of all those players, Wade has the most hype. Senior cornerback Grant Haley said a couple weeks ago that Wade led all Nittany Lions with three interceptions this spring, and he’ll get plenty of time on Saturday, which means ample opportunities to snag a fourth pick. Whether he does or doesn’t pick off the backup quarterbacks, it’s not much to read into. But considering the chatter from coaches and teammates about his impressive spring, it would only be fitting for Wade to cap it with an interception.
Josh Moyer: RB Andre Robinson will run for more than 150 yards
Let’s forget for a moment that the Harrisburg product has greatly improved this offseason, asking more questions and staying after practice to train with Saquon Barkley. The Blue-White Game isn’t just about talent, it’s about opportunity — and that’s why I can’t help but think Robinson is in store for a monumental scrimmage. Robinson is on the Blue team along with Barkley, Miles Sanders and Mark Allen. Barkley will not play, and we haven’t seen Sanders at practice the last few weeks — so it looks as if we’ll see heavy doses of Allen and Robinson. One of them is poised for a big game running behind the OL starters and, after a solid spring, Robinson certainly looks to be that guy.
Ryne Gery: Attendance will drop from last season — because of the weather
After winning the Big Ten and reaching the Rose Bowl, the Nittany Lions will draw close to last year’s Blue-White Game attendance mark of 65,000. But the weather forecast of mostly cloudy with a high of 57 degrees, according to the National Weather Service — the team played on a sunny, 70-degree day in 2016 — will affect the turnout. With the high expectations for this season and a chance to see new potential playmakers at Beaver Stadium, Penn State will still draw more than 60,000, but it’s hard to see last year’s mark being topped.
