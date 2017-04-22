Four-star OT Nana Asiedu commits to Penn State

A little more than 24 hours after losing one highly regarded offensive line recruit, James Franklin and his staff made up for it — in a big way.
Four-star offensive tackle Nana Asiedu verbally committed to the Nittany Lions on Saturday afternoon, a welcome Blue-White weekend snag after three-star prospect Chris Bleich decommitted on Friday morning.
Asiedu, already a shoe-in for the all-name team, is talented as well. The 6-foot-6, 265-pounder is the No. 9 offensive tackle in the country and the third-best recruit out of Virginia, per 247 Sports.
Penn State beat out Georgia, Clemson and Auburn for Asiedu’s commitment, bringing its No. 2-ranked 2018 class to 12 members.
Asiedu is the lone offensive lineman in the class so far.
