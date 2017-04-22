Three-star OT Antwan Reed chooses Penn State over Michigan, Michigan State

Make that two on the day — so far.
Three-star offensive tackle Antwan Reed verbally committed to Penn State on Saturday. He’s the second player to commit prior to the Blue-White Game. (A couple hours before Reed’s pledge, the Nittany Lions added four-star offensive tackle Nana Asiedu to its 2018 recruiting class.)
Reed, a 6-foot-6, 325-pound prospect from Michigan, is the No. 25 offensive tackle in the country, according to 247 Sports. He chose the Nittany Lions over Michigan, Michigan State and Virginia Tech, among other schools.
Reed, with Asiedu and others, are on-campus for Blue-White weekend.
Penn State’s 2018 recruiting class, which is ranked No. 2 in the country, now has 13 members.
