Nittany Lions unanimously choose WR Juwan Johnson as the spring standout

We caught up with a handful of Penn State players after the Blue-White game and asked them the question everyone wants to know: Who impressed you the most this spring?
Well, with one “exception,” we received a single unanimous answer: redshirt sophomore WR Juwan Johnson.
Here’s a look at what they had to say:
RB Mark Allen picks WR Juwan Johnson
Allen says: “He’s constantly been in the weight room and getting in extra work — a guy who is always the last one in the weight room. He’s improved tremendously in my perspective.”
RB Josh McPhearson picks Johnson/TE Jon Holland
McPhearson says: “He really is a guy who has worked day in and day out in the offseason. Everyone on my team saw his work ethic. It’s good to see him produce like that. He’s sort of had a kick-start in the spring. He’s elevated now and should be expecting a lot of good things from him. Jon Holland had a really good spring as well. He has really developed himself as a complete tight end.”
WR DeAndre Thompkins picks Johnson
Thompkins says: “He’s put a lot of detail into what he has done during the spring. He’s put a lot of pressure on himself to perform at a higher level. He’s one of the guys like me, Ham (DaeSean Hamilton), all of the receivers, we put ourselves at a higher standard, and we strive to reach that every day. Juwan has done that. He has consistently shown that he can reach that standard every day. He’s one of those guys that you can see his attention to detail and his emphasis on where he wants to be at the right time.”
LB Jarvis Miller picks Johnson
J. Miller says: “Juwan Johnson had a really breakout spring. I saw it from the time the Rose Bowl ended to the start of spring camp. He put the work in. Throughout all of spring ball, I saw the results. He had a great spring, and so you got to stay consistent and bring it into summer and into fall camp.”
DL Shareef Miller picks Johnson
S. Miller says: “He had like 10 touchdowns in the spring. He is a real close friend of mine. We always talk about what we want to do this year and how we want to be. So when Juwan did what he did, I wasn’t surprised because we talked about it.”
QB Tommy Stevens picks Johnson
Stevens says: “He’s doing a fantastic job. It is just another example of a guy that came to work every day prepared like he was a starter. He is getting his opportunity to shine. He is showing that he can play at the highest level. Lucky for me, he is one of my best friends and an even better person as a football player.”
LB Koa Farmer picks Johnson
Farmer says: “Coach always asks us who is our ultimate teammate. I said Juwan because I come to the facility early, and every time he is in there before me stretching, taking care of himself, catching jugs — and he leaves way past everyone else. He is a guy that really invested in himself, and you can tell in the spring. I think he is leading in touchdowns in the spring; that just shows who he is.”
WR Juwan Johnson picks Holland
Johnson says: “He has made tremendous strides. He’s been making his name around the program. He has made me proud for sure.”
Nate Cobler: 814-231-4609, @ncoblercdt
Comments