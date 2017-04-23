Five-star defensive end Micah Parsons decommits from Penn State

Micah Parsons, the top recruit in Penn State’s 2018 class, decommitted late Monday night.
Parsons is a five-star defensive end and the No. 3 player in the country according to 247 Sports. Parsons, a Harrisburg product who pledged on Feb. 27, 2016, said in a statement on Twitter that he “committed too soon.”
“I am officially decommitting from Penn State,” Parsons wrote in the tweet. “I would like to thank the coaches and the fans for everything they have done for me, but I feel like this is the best decision for me and my family.”
Parsons also said the Nittany Lions remain one of his top options. The No. 1 player in Pennsylvania has scholarship offers from 19 programs, including Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan and Georgia.
Parsons, who named his dog “Brutus” after the Buckeyes’ mascot, visited Ohio State last weekend.
It’s certainly a blow to Penn State’s recruiting class, which now drops down to 12 members after picking up two prospects on Saturday. Parsons was one of three five-star commits, alongside quarterback Justin Fields and running back Ricky Slade.
Parsons could still pick the Nittany Lions down the road, but Monday night’s decision obviously isn’t a good sign.
hardest decision I had to make but pic.twitter.com/s0J47fi1iC— #blessed⭐️MVP™ (@Micah_parsons23) April 24, 2017
