Spring camp review, NFL draft preview on new episode of ‘Airing It Out’ podcast

We’re on to Episode 6 of our Penn State football podcast, “Airing It Out” — with beat writer John McGonigal and sports editor Josh Moyer. We put a lid on Penn State spring camp and shifted focus to the NFL draft, which should feature at least a Nittany Lion or two this weekend.
Check out some the topics we addressed:
▪ 00:35: What did we learn about Tommy Stevens this spring?
▪ 5:09: Surprise, surprise — Juwan Johnson was the name on every Nittany Lion’s lips after the Blue-White game.
▪ 7:35: What’s still unsolved after spring camp?
▪ 11:50: As the NFL draft nears, where will wide receiver Chris Godwin land?
▪ 15:25: One of us tried to field a punt at halftime on Saturday — and it wasn’t pretty.
