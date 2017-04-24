Penn State Football

April 24, 2017 8:44 PM

Spring camp review, NFL draft preview on new episode of ‘Airing It Out’ podcast

By John McGonigal and Josh Moyer

jmcgonigal@centredaily.com; jmoyer@centredaily.com

We’re on to Episode 6 of our Penn State football podcast, “Airing It Out” — with beat writer John McGonigal and sports editor Josh Moyer. We put a lid on Penn State spring camp and shifted focus to the NFL draft, which should feature at least a Nittany Lion or two this weekend.

Check out some the topics we addressed:

▪  00:35: What did we learn about Tommy Stevens this spring?

▪  5:09: Surprise, surprise — Juwan Johnson was the name on every Nittany Lion’s lips after the Blue-White game.

▪  7:35: What’s still unsolved after spring camp?

▪  11:50: As the NFL draft nears, where will wide receiver Chris Godwin land?

▪  15:25: One of us tried to field a punt at halftime on Saturday — and it wasn’t pretty.

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl 1:33

