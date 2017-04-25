Nittany Lions chime in about where WR Chris Godwin will wind up in the NFL draft

On Thursday, the NFL’s 32 teams will ascend to the top of the iconic steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art for the 2017 NFL draft.
In preparation of that event, we decided to put Penn State’s current players on the clock after Saturday’s Blue-White game — and we asked them for their thoughts on former PSU standout Chris Godwin and where they think the wideout will wind up.
Here’s what they had to say:
RB Mark Allen: Washington Redskins
“The Redskins. The Redskins are my second team, but that’s what most things I’ve been looking at (say). That boy is good. He is a sleeper. I’m hoping second or third (round). Whoever takes him, they are getting a great guy.”
LB Jarvis Miller: Philadelphia Eagles/Pittsburgh Steelers
“I’d love for him to go first round, but I say anywhere in the top three rounds. I’d love for him to stay in Philly or the Steelers. I’d love to see him play. He is a great talent.”
DL Shareef Miller: Philadelphia Eagles
“That’s my favorite team. I heard he had a private workout for the Eagles. That’d be good if Godwin goes to Philly. I think the second round. You saw what he did at the Combine. His play, every time against the top teams — he went off, just like the Rose Bowl.”
RB Josh McPhearson: Dallas Cowboys
“That’s a hard question. I’d like to see him on the Cowboys, but who knows?”
LB Koa Farmer: Pittsburgh Steelers/New England Patriots
“He’s definitely going second (round). Those are my two favorite teams.”
WR DeAndre Thompkins: Doesn’t matter
“Wherever he feels comfortable. I don’t care where he goes, as long as he is 100 percent invested, which I know he will be. I know he is ready to go anywhere. As long as he gets to where he is going, I just can’t wait to watch that man on TV.”
