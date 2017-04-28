Projections, analysis on where Chris Godwin will go on Day 2 of the NFL draft

Three wide receivers — Western Michigan’s Corey Davis, Clemson’s Mike Williams and Washington’s John Ross — were selected with the first nine picks of the 2017 NFL draft, which was good news for Penn State pass-catcher Chris Godwin.
Outside the massive outdoor theater on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, some fans — one with a Penn State backpack — chattered about Godwin potentially going late in the first round. With the early run of receivers, it was a slight possibility.
The Rose Bowl standout has to wait for Day 2, though, and it now becomes a matter of where he lands in second or third round.
There are several clubs in need of a wide receiver drafting early in the second round — think the Bears and Rams at No. 36 and 37, respectively — that could select Godwin. He could also fall to the third round if teams decide to attack this deep defensive class.
Let’s see where Godwin stands, according to five mock drafts and then three top draft analysts:
Day 2 mock drafts
NFL.com, Lance Zierlein: New Orleans Saints (Third round, No. 76 overall)
CBS Sports, Dane Brugler: Pittsburgh Steelers (Second round, No. 62 overall)
MMQB, Emily Kaplan: Cleveland Browns (Third round, No. 65 overall)
USA Today, Luke Easterling: Buffalo Bills (Second round, No. 44 overall)
Bleacher Report, Matt Miller: Baltimore Ravens (Third round, No. 74 overall)
Expert analysis
Mel Kiper, Jr., ESPN: He pegged the 6-foot-1 wideout as his No. 73 player overall prior to the draft, and after 31 prospects ahead of him — and one behind him in cornerback Gareon Conley — were selected in the first round, Godwin moves on up. Godwin is now Kiper’s No. 42 player available. The longtime expert also has Godwin as the No. 4 wide receiver available, behind East Carolina’s Zay Jones, USC’s JuJu Smith-Schuster and Ohio State’s Curtis Samuel.
Todd McShay, ESPN: McShay is lower on Godwin than his colleague at the Worldwide Leader. McShay originally had Godwin as his No. 106 prospect, making him the 74th best player available now. He also ranks Godwin as his No. 11 receiver behind Jones, Smith-Schuster, Samuel, Eastern Washington’s Cooper Kupp, Western Kentucky’s Taywan Taylor, Alabama’s ArDarius Stewart and North Carolina’s Mack Hollins. That seems rather low for Godwin — if he’s the 11th receiver off the board, you’re looking at a fourth-round pick.
Gil Brandt, NFL.com: Of the three analysts, Brandt is the highest on Godwin, who is his 20th best player available. The Penn State wideout was Brandt’s No. 51 overall prospect at the start of the draft. In terms of wide receivers, Godwin is Brandt’s No. 2 at the position left on the board behind Smith-Schuster. However, he does have Samuel classified as a running back and ahead of Godwin.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
Comments