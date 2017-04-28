Former Penn State wideout Derek Moye discusses Chris Godwin, undrafted free agent mentality

We’re back with our weekly “Five Questions” series — and this go-around, we caught up with former Penn State wide receiver Derek Moye.
Moye, who went undrafted back in 2012, split four seasons between the Miami Dolphins, New Orleans Saints, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans. He’s tied with Chris Godwin for fourth all-time at Penn State with 18 career touchdown receptions, and he ranks fifth in receiving yards (2,395).
Check out what Moye has to say about his mentality as an undrafted free agent and his thoughts on Godwin:
Q: It’s NFL draft weekend, and you were a guy who went undrafted. What was that experience like going through it? That last day when you’re thinking you might go in the sixth or seventh round or you might not, was it difficult?
A: You kind of have to enjoy the moment because it’s a once-in-a-lifetime thing, whether you get drafted or you don’t get drafted. At the same time, it can be frustrating. In my situation, I thought it was frustrating because I went undrafted and watched players go off the board before me, especially players at the same position who you feel like you’re better than. It’s just one of those things. You have to keep your cool and stay calm.
Q: Going off that, what kind of advice would you give current Penn State guys in that situation? Evan Schwan, Brandon Bell, Malik Golden are some Nittany Lions on that bubble.
A: If you get drafted, that’s a plus. Only 253 players get drafted per year, so it’s a cool fraternity to be a part of. But just because you don’t get drafted, your career’s not over. It’s the beginning of things. Go ahead, when you get to the rookie mini-camp, and prove a point. Let them know that they should’ve drafted you. Work hard, and make sure that you make whatever team that signed you happy that they did.
Q: As a fellow wide receiver, what’s your assessment of Chris Godwin heading into the NFL now?
A: I like Godwin as a player. I think he can succeed and do well at the next level. He’s a bigger target that runs really good routes. Coach (Josh) Gattis up there, he coaches the guys up pretty well, in my opinion. He has them on-point as far as the routes go and the little things that’s necessary in order to be a successful receiver. With that, you throw in his size and speed, and he can be a dangerous weapon for a team if used in the right way.
Q: Losing a guy like Godwin, as the Nittany Lion receivers try to make up for that lost production, do you see that as an issue?
A: Normally, it could be an issue. But I think with the talent they have there, both with the players that started last year and also some of the guys like Irvin Charles and Juwan Johnson, who are going to get another year of maturity and another year under Coach Gattis. One of those guys could — or should — have a breakout year and replace Godwin.
Q: Let’s look ahead a bit. It’s weird that Penn State hasn’t had someone drafted in the top 10 since LaVar Arrington back in 2000. Do you think that streak is broken next year with Saquon Barkley?
A: I would like to say yes, but that’s tough to say. So many things can happen in a year with a lot of different variables. As far as talent goes and as far as pure ability, I can definitely see him as a top-10 talent. But there’s a lot of things that can happen between now and then. I hope it is broken by him or someone else.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
