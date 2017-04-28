Chris Godwin selected by Tampa Bay in 3rd round

After three years in Happy Valley, Chris Godwin has a new home.
Godwin, a crucial part of Penn State’s explosive offense last season, was drafted No. 84 overall in the third round by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The 6-foot-1 wideout was the 11th receiver selected — after putting up 982 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns as a junior.
Godwin provides Jameis Winston and the Bucs a welcomed vertical threat.
Everyone from Penn State coach James Franklin to quarterback Trace McSorley said a “50-50” ball to Godwin wasn’t really a coin-flip gamble. He feasted on opposing defensive backs last season, coming down with 85.7 percent of contested catches in a six-game span according to NFL.com’s Matt Harmon, the highest clip of any receiver in the last two drafts.
His stellar Rose Bowl performance — nine catches, 187 yards and two touchdowns — made leaving for the draft a lot easier, and his eye-popping performance at the NFL Combine, with a 4.42 40-yard dash, drew national attention.
Godwin is one of just two Penn State wide receivers, joining Allen Robinson (2014), to be selected in the last eight years.
He is also the first Nittany Lion off the board. Defensive end Garrett Sickels is expected to be picked on Day 3, and others — Brandon Bell, Evan Schwan and Malik Golden — are hoping a team takes a chance on them in the sixth or seventh round.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
Comments