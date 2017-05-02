Debating Penn State’s 2018 NFL draft prospects in newest podcast episode of ‘Airing It Out’

We’re now on to Episode 7 of our Penn State football podcast “Airing it Out,” with beat writer John McGonigal and sports editor Josh Moyer. We briefly discussed the NIttany Lions’ 2017 undrafted free agents who could make an impact before moving on to the 2018 NFL draft and explaining just how — and why — that’s going to be a completely different scene from this year.
Here are just some of the topics we addressed:
▪ 0:50: Out of the UDFAs, who will have the longest NFL career?
▪ 2:35: Why Tyler Yazujian, others will have an opportunity in the NFL
▪ 4:40: 2017’s absence in the draft was to be expected — and 2018 will be a different story
▪ 6:10: Saquon Barkley’s 2018 NFL draft potential and how high he’s projected to go already
▪ 8:15: Why Barkley’s draft projections aren’t comparable to the inaccurate Christian Hackenberg ones
▪ 10:25: Barkley isn’t the only reason the 2018 NFL draft should be exciting for Penn State fans
▪ 11:18: Where does TE Mike Gesicki fit in?
▪ 12:37: Let’s not forget about safety Marcus Allen. Where’s his NFL draft ceiling/floor?
▪ 14:45: Some places already project QB Trace McSorley leaving school early. Is that really the way it’s setting up?
▪ 17:55: Way-too-early predictions from us on the 2018 NFL draft
