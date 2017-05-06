Penn State Football

May 06, 2017 1:06 PM

Penn State kicker Joey Julius says he again sought treatment for eating disorder

By Josh Moyer

Penn State kicker Joey Julius, who opened up about his binge eating disorder last year, announced on Facebook that he missed last month’s Blue-White game because he’s again sought treatment.

He was initially admitted to an eating disorder center in St. Louis from May 9 to July 26 of last year. And he said on Friday that he’d returned to the center after “struggling over the last couple months.”

“Recovery is a wonderful and beautiful thing that I am working on returning to,” he wrote in a public Facebook post. “For anyone out there that has similar struggles I hope you too can seek help in some way. Your feelings should be completely validated and I wish you all the best in your search for recovery

“Just as an update I am doing well and the treatment is helping. There is light at the end of the tunnel. It is just a very long tunnel.”

According to the National Eating Disorders Association, binge eating disorder impacts 2 percent of men and remains the most common eating disorder in the U.S.

Julius, who went viral last season after two huge hits on kickoffs, shined a light on male eating disorders in athletics after releasing a public statement in early October. Two weeks later, he shared his story on ABC’s Good Morning America and offered to help anyone who shared similar struggles.

He wrote on Friday that he plans to soon start a blog, which he’ll post to Facebook.

Penn State special teams coach Charles Huff said last month that Julius intends to rejoin the team for the 2017 season. Julius remains listed on the roster.

