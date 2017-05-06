3-star OT Bryce Effner commits to Penn State

Three-star offensive tackle Bryce Effner committed to Penn State on Saturday afternoon, announcing via Twitter that he plans to take his talents to Happy Valley.
Effner — who stands at 6-foot-5 and 281 pounds, according to ESPN — chose the Nittany Lions over the likes of Kansas State, Minnesota and Syracuse. He is the third offensive linemen to commit since the Blue-White game.
“I couldn’t be more excited for what (is) to come and, with 100 percent certainty, I can say I have committed to play football and further my academics at Penn State!” he wrote on Twitter. “God bless and WE ARE!”
Effner, an Illinois native, was an all-conference selection last season and only started receiving scholarship offers in December. He earned his Penn State offer in late March.
He is the 13th commit of the Class of 2018. According to 247’s recruiting rankings, the Nittany Lions’ class is now tops in the Big Ten and No. 3 nationally.
It's official... pic.twitter.com/Kneo9T3PvM— Bryce Effner (@b_effner) May 6, 2017
