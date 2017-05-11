Penn State football hoping to reschedule postponed Virginia game

Following news that Virginia’s football team is set to play Notre Dame four times in the distant future — mark your calendars for 2035 if you’re interested — Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said the Nittany Lions’ postponed home game against the Cavaliers from 2013 still hasn’t been forgotten.
“It’s still floating out there,” Barbour said Thursday. “We’re trying to find a good place for it.”
A few months after Virginia defeated Penn State in Charlottesville in 2012, the Cavaliers told Penn State they wouldn’t make the trip to Happy Valley the following season. Instead, Virginia hosted Oregon in 2013.
Penn State’s future Power Five non-conference slate is pretty full. The Nittany Lions face Pittsburgh through 2019, Virginia Tech in 2020 and 2025, Auburn in 2021 and 2022, and West Virginia in 2023 and 2024. That means a future home game with Virginia would likely come no earlier than 2026.
And, hey, there’s always 2050.
