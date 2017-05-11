Talking Penn State-Pitt series, Coaches Caravan on newest podcast episode of ‘Airing It Out’

It’s time for Episode 8 of our Penn State football podcast “Airing It Out,” with beat writer John McGonigal and sports editor Josh Moyer. We discuss the possible extension of the Penn State-Pitt series, as well as everything else Coaches Caravan.
Here are some of the topics we addressed:
▪ 0:43: James Franklin mentioned that 2016 was the first season players were 100 percent on-board — and how you could see it on the field.
▪ 4:00: How did a coach like Franklin go about winning over the Nittany Lions?
▪ 5:50: What did we learn about the Penn State-Pitt series on the Coaches Caravan?
▪ 7:30: Addressing a lack of respect between Penn State and Pitt fan bases? Good luck.
▪ 9:00: Is Penn State-Pitt a rivalry? (Hint: yes)
▪ 12:02: Franklin and his staff are growing relationships with Pittsburgh prospects and high schools.
