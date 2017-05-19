Nyeem Wartman-White seeking $1.5 million in NFL draft insurance lawsuit

Former Penn State linebacker Nyeem Wartman-White is seeking at least $1.5 million from an insurance company as compensation in connection with last year’s season-ending injury.
Wartman-White, who went undrafted in this year’s NFL draft, claimed International Specialty Insurance Co. isn’t upholding their agreement in a lawsuit filed Thursday in U.S. Middle District Court, according to documents obtained by PennLive.
In the lawsuit, Wartman-White said he bought a loss of value and disability policy in 2016, which made certain he would be compensated if he incurred an injury that’d keep him from playing professionally.
The linebacker, who suffered season-ending knee injuries in 2015 and 2016, would stand to receive $1 million for permanent disability and $500,000 for loss of value.
Wartman-White suffered his more recent knee injury on Sept. 17, 2016 against Temple. He filed notice of the injury with International Specialty Insurance Co. on Nov. 18 and Feb. 14, and said the company has not responded, according to the lawsuit.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
Comments