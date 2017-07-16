Penn State football receives 4th commitment of weekend — from kicker

Penn State’s big weekend continued Sunday night with its fourth commitment since Friday — and, this time, it got its kicker.
Iowa native Jake Pinegar, the nation’s No. 13 kicker based on Kohl’s Showcase rankings, announced his commitment over Twitter on Sunday. He wrote, “After much prayer and consideration with family, friends and coaches I have decided to commit to THE Penn State University!!”
The 6-foot-2, 195-pound athlete also had offers from Bowling Green, Indiana, Northern Illinois and Western Illinois.
Pinegar was the fourth 2018 prospect to commit to the Nittany Lions over the last three days. Three-star DL Judge Culpepper (Tampa, Fla.) started the momentum with a commitment Friday, followed Saturday by three-star quarterback Will Levis (Middletown, Conn.) and three-star athlete Shaquon Anderson-Butts (Harrisburg) and then Sunday by Pinegar.
According to 247 Sports, the Nittany Lions boast the nation’s No. 3 class.
Pinegar does not yet boast a star rating as a specialist. However, Kohl’s noted he averaged 71.75 yards per kickoff and that his “A” ball on kickoffs puts him in the top 5 nationally.
No better place...Happy Valley⚪️#WeAre18 #107kStrong #committed pic.twitter.com/evuCuHRV4f— Jake Pinegar (@jpinegar10) July 16, 2017
