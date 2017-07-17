Jason Cabinda makes Butkus Award watch list

The watch list love for Penn State’s football team — and linebacker Jason Cabinda — continued Monday.
The senior linebacker was named to the watch list for the Butkus Award, given to the nation’s top collegiate linebacker. It is the fourth preseason watch list for Cabinda, and eight different Nittany Lions have been placed on watch lists this summer.
Cabinda finished third on the team last season with 81 tackles, despite missing five games due to injuries, and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors from the conference coaches. He recorded at least eight tackles in all of the nine games in which he played, including 13 against then-No. 2 Ohio State.
The Butkus Award, given annually since 1985 by the Butkus Foundation, is named in honor of former Chicago Bears legendary linebacker Dick Butkus. Penn State’s Paul Posluszny (2005) and LaVar Arrington (1999) are previous winners.
The watch list includes seven other Big Ten linebackers among the 51 — Butkus’ jersey number — on an initial list selected by a 51-person panel.
The semifinalists for the award will be announced Oct. 30, the finalists will be named Nov. 20 and the winner will be announced Dec. 5.
Cabinda also is on the watch lists for the Lott Impact Trophy, Bednarik Award and Nagurski Trophy, each given to the national defensive player of the year.
Other Nittany Lions making watch lists include running back Saquon Barkley and quarterback Trace McSorley (Maxwell Award), safety Marcus Allen (Lott Impact Trophy, Bednarik Award, Nagurski Trophy, Thorpe Award), tight end Mike Gesicki (Mackey Award), linebacker Brandon Smith (Allstate AFCA Good Works), kicker Tyler Davis (Lou Groza Award) and punter Blake Gillikin (Ray Guy Award).
Penn State opens its season Sept. 2 hosting Akron at Beaver Stadium.
