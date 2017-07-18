4-star safety Isheem Young commits to Penn State football

Penn State’s star-studded 2018 recruiting class just reeled in another big prospect.
Four-star safety Isheem Young — widely regarded as one of the nation’s top 150 players — announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Tuesday afternoon. The Philadelphia native becomes the 20th commit of the class.
“I just want to thank God, my family, my friends, my coaches,” Young said at a news conference. “I’ll be spending the next 3-4 years at Penn State University.”
Young boasted more than two dozen scholarship offers from the likes of Alabama, Clemson, Michigan and Ohio State — but Happy Valley was considered the favorite destination for months.
The 5-foot-10, 200-pound recruit sat in front of a projector screen Tuesday, while it played a video clip that culminated in him jumping into a pool with a Nittany Lion logo imposed over it. After the clip, friends and family clapped while Young made it official by donning a Penn State cap.
The Imhotep Charter product is expected to challenge for Marcus Allen’s starting job next year, and he’s been widely lauded for his versatility. He was ranked as the nation’s No. 45 overall recruit by Scout, No. 114 overall recruit by Rivals, the No. 170 overall recruit by ESPN and No. 223 by 247 Sports.
Depending on the recruiting service, Young is now the defensive headliner of the class.
Penn State boasts the No. 3 class in the nation, per 247 Sports.
I am officially committed to...... pic.twitter.com/eiGtkZAjlq— 3k (@Isheemyoung) July 18, 2017
