Penn State offensive lineman Michal Menet participates in a weight competition during “Lift for Life” on Saturday at Holuba Hall.
Penn State offensive lineman Michal Menet participates in a weight competition during “Lift for Life” on Saturday at Holuba Hall. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com
Penn State offensive lineman Michal Menet participates in a weight competition during “Lift for Life” on Saturday at Holuba Hall. Phoebe Sheehan psheehan@centredaily.com

Penn State Football

July 18, 2017 7:12 PM

Penn State football raises $95K to fight rare diseases at annual ‘Lift for Life’

From CDT staff reports

UNIVERSITY PARK

The Penn State football team raised $95,089.98 to fight rare diseases during Saturday’s annual “Lift for Life” event at Holuba Hall, the university announced Tuesday afternoon.

Saturday marked the 15th annual event; Penn State’s Uplifting Athletes have raised $1.3 million total over that span.

Donations will continue to remain open until Sept. 30. Fans can track the total or choose to donate on the chapter’s website at https://pledgeit.org/team/psu-lift-for-life-2017 or by sending a donation to Will Flaherty, Director of Player Development and Community Relations at 201 Lasch Football Building, University Park, Pa. 16802.

Athletics

Record set with 97 distinguished scholars

ROSEMONT, Ill. Penn State student-athletes have set yet another academic record, as 97 earned Big Ten Distinguished Scholar Awards for the 2016-17 academic year.

The Nittany Lions’ previous record was 81 such scholars, set last year. Penn State finished second in the conference this year with 97.

Nine student-athletes posted perfect 4.0 GPAs this past year, including Chase Berger (men’s ice hockey); Madison Day (women’s lacrosse); Haleigh Echard (women’s soccer); Kate Granahan (women’s golf); Mackenzie Hornibrook (women’s swimming and diving); Geno Morelli (wrestling); Noah Roberson (men’s gymnastics); Devon Van Cura (wrestling) and Tyler Yazujian (football).

Men’s soccer

New Director of Operations named

UNIVERSITY PARK Destiny Rodriguez, a former operations assistant for the football team, was named Penn State men’s soccer’s Director of Operations on Tuesday.

Rodriguez will be responsible for overseeing the budget, coordinating class schedules, scheduling tournament games and acting as a liaison to the Big Ten, among other responsibilities.

“I’m really excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the Penn State men’s soccer family,” Rodriguez said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be able to work for my alma mater and for such a great group of players and coaches.”

Men’s gymnastics

10 earn CGA academic honors

UNIVERSITY PARK Ten Penn State men’s gymnasts earned College Gymnastics Association Academic All-American Scholar-Athlete honors, as the team finished No. 5 nationally with an average GPA of 3.284, the program announced Tuesday.

Redshirt sophomore Noah Roberson — a double major in biomedical engineering and mechanical engineering — paced the Nittany Lions with a perfect 4.0 GPA.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl 1:33

James Franklin explains what cost Penn State the Rose Bowl
Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation 0:24

Saquon Barkley will use loss as motivation
Penn State senior does his best to hold back tears 0:24

Penn State senior does his best to hold back tears

View More Video

Sports Videos