Penn State QB Trace McSorley, James Franklin added to more preseason watch lists

Another day, another few watch-list additions.
Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley was added to a pair of prestigious preseason watch lists on Wednesday, while James Franklin was named one of 19 candidates on the Dodd Trophy watch list for the nation’s top coach. That now means nine Nittany Lions are on 18 different watch lists.
McSorley, a junior, claimed spots Wednesday on the Davey O’Brien Award list — for nation’s top quarterback — and the preseason list for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, which goes to country’s top signal-caller for accomplishments on and off the field. Past Nittany Lions quarterbacks to win the Davey O’Brien Award include Todd Blackledge (1982) and Kerry Collins (1994).
The Dodd Trophy has been given out annually since 1976, and Joe Paterno twice won it in both 1981 and 2005. The country’s top coaching award is presented to the head coach of a team “who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity” — the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s philosophy.
Colorado’s Mike MacIntyre won the award last season, while Franklin earned Coach of the Year honors from the Sporting News.
Penn State opens the season at noon Sept. 2 against Akron.
Nittany Lions on the watch lists
A look at all the Penn State players and coaches and the watch lists they’re currently on:
RB Saquon Barkley: Maxwell Award (National Player of the Year)
QB Trace McSorley: Maxwell Award (National Player of the Year), Wuerffel Trophy (college football’s premier award for community service), Davey O’Brien Award (nation’s top quarterback), Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award (nation’s top quarterback based on his accomplishments on and off the field)
S Marcus Allen: Lott IMPACT Trophy (National Defensive of the Year on and off the field), Bednarik Award (National Defensive of the Year), Nagurski Trophy (National Defensive of the Year), Thorpe Award (top defensive back)
LB Jason Cabinda: Lott IMPACT Trophy (National Defensive of the Year on and off the field), Bednarik Award (National Defensive of the Year), Nagurski Trophy (National Defensive of the Year), Butkus Award (top linebacker)
TE Mike Gesicki: Mackey Award (top tight end)
LB Brandon Smith: Allstate AFCA Good Works
K Tyler Davis: Lou Groza Award (top kicker)
P Blake Gillikin: Ray Guy Award (top punter)
HC James Franklin: Bobby Dodd Trophy (nation’s top coach)
