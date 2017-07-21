3-star DT Judge Culpepper talks Penn State football commitment, ‘Survivor’

Three-star defensive tackle Judge Culpepper hopped on-board just before the Lasch Bash whirlwind.
Culpepper, one of six 2018 Penn State prospects to commit in a four-day span, joined the Nittany Lions’ class last Friday.
The 6-foot-5, 256-pound lineman chose Penn State over schools such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia and LSU — and he chatted about his decision in this week’s “Five Questions.”
Q: I’ll start with a question I’m sure you’ve been asked a million times since last weekend: Why Penn State? What stood out that made you choose the Nittany Lions over schools like Florida and LSU?
A: The No. 1 thing had to be the coaching staff. Those guys were unbelievable, and the amount of work they’ve put into the program to make it great again is unreal. The whole program is on the rise. The defense they run is a defense I can fit in. I just really enjoyed everyone there. It’s Happy Valley, and everyone was so happy. It was an unbelievable atmosphere and became a no-brainer by the time my second visit was over.
Q: You mentioned fitting into that defense, working with a position coach like Sean Spencer. How influential was Spencer in your decision?
A: Immensely. The amount of energy he brings to practice and the respect he has from his players, it’s unrivaled. He’s awesome. He’s an amazing coach. In the next five years, he could be known as the best defensive line coach in college football.
Q: Now, I literally lost track of how many prospects committed to Penn State’s 2018 class before or after the Lasch Bash. What’s it like being a part of that flurry? The excitement’s got to be palpable for you guys.
A: It was crazy. I was the first one, and it just got nuts. I committed, then there were four other people the same day. I was like, “Oh my goodness, this is awesome.” And the recruits who were already committed welcomed everyone with open arms. It was a great experience, and I’m glad to have been a part of it.
Q: The most recent guy to join the 2018 class was four-star safety Isheem Young, and he committed with some production value. That announcement video went viral on Twitter with almost 4,000 retweets. What’d you think of the concept? Pretty different, no?
A: It was real cool. I’m not a flashy guy, and people approached me about doing something like that. I really don’t need a ceremony or anything like that. I just commit, tell the coach, call the other schools I won’t be going to and let them know. But I thought it was so cool that it got that many retweets. It was a great video.
Q: Last question for you is one for the “Survivor” fans. Obviously, both your parents starred on the CBS reality show. How cool is it to watch your mom and dad on national TV, and what did you learn from them about their experience?
A: I’m not a huge “Survivor” guy to be honest with you. That’s their deal. But it was cool to see them. The biggest thing they’ve told me is to be yourself. In “Survivor,” you know how they edit it to make people look a certain way. But they just say to be true to yourself, which is good. I like that.
