Three Penn State football storylines to watch at Big Ten media days

It’s time for Big Ten media days, and with it comes plenty to talk about.
As for the defending conference champion, Penn State — represented by head coach James Franklin, safety Marcus Allen, linebacker Jason Cabinda and tight end Mike Gesicki — will garner quite a bit of attention this week.
The Nittany Lions are set to speak with the media Tuesday with half of the conference, while the other half — Ohio State, Wisconsin and Michigan State, among other schools — will go on Monday.
After 11 wins and a trip to the Rose Bowl last season, Penn State figures to be a focal point of coverage. Let’s take a look at three storylines to watch for the Nittany Lions:
1. The talent of Saquon Barkley and Trace McSorley — even if neither is present
Cabinda, Allen and Gesicki are going to lose count of the times they say “Saquon” and “Trace” on Tuesday. The Heisman contenders’ teammates know Barkley and McSorley are two of the most-talked-about players in the country. Barkley is a projected first-round pick in the 2018 NFL draft, and McSorley keys the Big Ten’s best offense. However, neither of them will be in Chicago this week. As expected, Penn State chose three seniors to represent the program. National media questioned Penn State’s decision not to bring Barkley or McSorley, and Franklin will certainly be asked about that. Regardless, Barkley and McSorley will be the names on everyone’s lips — especially in the case of Gesicki, Cabinda and Allen.
2. Nittany Lions now a favorite instead of a surprise
For the past few years, Franklin has taken the podium and talked about how exciting times were ahead for the Nittany Lions. Well, now those times are here. The hope and optimism preached in the past has come to fruition. Sure, the approach from Franklin will likely remain the same. With five weeks until kickoff, it’s all about Akron, Akron and Akron. But it’s hard to deny that Penn State’s trip to Chicago this go-around will feel different. The questions are going to be different. Allen will be brought back to his blocked field goal against Ohio State. Cabinda will reflect on Penn State’s fourth-down stop in the Big Ten title game. There won’t be uncertainty over Franklin’s job security or where the program is heading. It’s going to be a different experience for Franklin and his players — and they’ll surely welcome it.
3. Franklin contract extension?
When will it happen? We could find out over the next couple of days. While the light is brightly shining on the Nittany Lions, eyes will be fixated on Franklin — the man that guided Penn State to the spot it’s currently in. However, that man has only three years left on the six-year deal he signed back in January 2014. Many expected that to change after the Nittany Lions’ surprising 2016 season — but, as of yet, nothing. Well, almost nothing. A four-star recruit told PennLive a few weeks ago that Franklin recently signed a new five-year deal. It wouldn’t be shocking to see that potential deal announced this week, taking advantage of that national attention on the program. We shall see.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
Comments