Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany commends Penn State five years after NCAA sanctions

Big Ten commissioner Jim Delany believes that Penn State is “on the other side” of a difficult journey five years after the NCAA and conference levied unprecedented sanctions on the program as a result of the Jerry Sandusky sex abuse scandal.
“I think the university is one of the great ones in the country. I think the culture’s one of the great ones in the country,” Delany said Monday afternoon at Big Ten media days. “I don’t think anyone forgets about the victims or the circumstances that hurt a lot of people. It’s been a tough road to go, but I think we’re on the other side.”
Sunday was the five-year anniversary of the sanctions — which included a four-year bowl ban, a $60 million fine and reduced scholarships — that were announced by NCAA president Mark Emmert. A few days later in 2012, Delany stood at the podium at Big Ten media days and said he “did my best to represent the conference and represent Penn State.”
“My first thought was we need to get through this,” Delany reflected on Monday. “We need to embrace Penn State.”
Delany reiterated that “it hasn’t been an easy road,” with litigation ensuing.
“We worked closely with Senator (George) Mitchell in the monitoring process. We got the NCAA to modify the sanctions,” the commissioner added. “Certainly we had friends who were held to account by the court of Pennsylvania. It’s been a difficult, difficult road for the department, for the friends and for the Paterno family.”
All that being said, Delany commended Penn State for its institutional efforts since the sanctions came down in 2012.
“In totality, it’s been the most difficult set of circumstances I’ve ever been asked to participate in,” Delany said. “I can look anybody in the eye and salute Penn State for the progress they’ve made and the seriousness with which they took this issue.”
