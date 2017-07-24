Penn State kicker Joey Julius no longer with football team

Nittany Lions kicker Joey Julius will not be on the team’s roster this fall, a Penn State spokesperson confirmed on Monday afternoon.
The news was first reported by PennLive.
No reason was given for Julius’ departure. But the team’s kickoff specialist missed spring camp and sought treatment again in May for a binge eating disorder. The Lower Dauphin grad, who opened up about the disorder in 2016, was initially admitted to a center in St. Louis from May 9 to July 26 of last year.
Julius went viral last season for stunning hits on kickoffs and later became a voice for eating disorders in athletics after releasing a statement in early October. The same month, he went on ABC’s Good Morning America and offered help to anyone sharing similar struggles.
Charles Huff, Penn State’s special teams coordinator, initially said after April’s Blue-White Game that he expected Julius to rejoin the team.
In Julius’ absence, placekicker Tyler Davis could assume kickoff duties, like he did in the Rose Bowl.
