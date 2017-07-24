Ohio State football still haunted by Penn State upset, blocked field goal

It’s a game — and moment — that Ohio State center Billy Price is constantly reminded of.
“Every day,” Price said on Monday at Big Ten media days.
The fifth-year senior briefly paused, closed his eyes and emphasized the next two words.
“Every day.”
Penn State’s upset win over then-No. 2 Ohio State — fueled by the Nittany Lions’ memorable blocked field goal returned for a touchdown — caused Happy Valley to erupt. The victory on Oct. 22 vaulted the Nittany Lions into the top-25 rankings and set them up for a run to the Rose Bowl.
Video of safety Marcus Allen leaping and blocking Tyler Durbin’s 45-yard, fourth-quarter field goal will never get old to the Penn State faithful. Hearing ESPN’s Chris Fowler call Grant Haley’s scoop-and-score brings a smile to those same fans.
But, to the Buckeyes, it’s a moment that still stings.
“It’s something we see a lot and use as motivation,” Price said. “That feeling, the emotion that’s associated with that play, there is that sickening feeling.”
On the surface, Ohio State survived the 24-21 loss. It won five straight games and earned a spot in the College Football Playoff over the Nittany Lions.
But that doesn’t erase the memory Price has of watching Haley scamper into the north end zone, and it doesn’t remove the Buckeyes’ thought of a White Out crowd celebrating at their expense.
“It’s one of those games, just like the Clemson game, that you can’t get out of your mind because of the way it happened,” Ohio State linebacker Chris Worley said, comparing the upset to the Buckeyes’ 31-0 loss in the national semifinal.
Worley, like his teammates, don’t think the signature play of Penn State’s season — and James Franklin’s tenure — was a fluke, either.
It may have been an unorthodox way to win, but football is football.
“It’s a part of the game,” Worley added. “I’m not a proponent that anything is lucky in sports. Everything is practiced. Everything is competitive. They won that competitive rep, and that competitive rep helped them win the game.”
Ohio State defensive end Tyquan Lewis echoed a similar sentiment.
Lewis, who was on the bench preparing to re-enter the game, looked up from a play chart and saw Allen bat the low kick toward the Ohio State sideline. As Haley picked it up, Lewis dropped his head in disbelief.
In the locker room after that game and in the following days, the Buckeyes reflected on the loss and that play in particular. It became a pivotal part in their season.
“We had to step up, take ownership and be more accountable for our actions,” Lewis said. “Leaders had to be much more accountable. We had to re-evaluate ourselves. No more phoniness. ... We weren’t supposed to let things like that happen to us.”
The bottom line was that it did happen — and, to a degree, the upset and blocked kick still haunt the Buckeyes.
Regardless, Ohio State insisted it’s not out for revenge when it hosts Penn State on Oct. 28. According to Lewis, that’s not why they play the game.
But the memory of the blocked kick still lingers — and it taught the Buckeyes a valuable lesson.
“That particular play, I mean, it’s a four-quarter game,” Price said. “It’s tough, but you have to get used to it. You have to make sure you capitalize on every moment.”
