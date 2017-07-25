James Franklin, Penn State program ‘support’ Joey Julius

James Franklin wouldn’t go into the details of a “delicate situation,” but the Penn State coach was clear: he and the program are behind Joey Julius.
The kickoff specialist, as of Monday afternoon, is no longer on Penn State’s 2017 roster. Julius, who missed spring camp and sought help again for a binge eating disorder, tweeted Monday night that he’s “in full recovery” and has been discharged from treatment.
And while Julius won’t be booting touchbacks or laying out unsuspecting opponents, Franklin is certain he’ll remain a part of the Nittany Lion family.
“For us, ultimately, the most important thing for us is the health and welfare of our players, and to make sure they’re in a really good place,” Franklin said in a media scrum at Big Ten media days on Tuesday morning. “We love Joe, and we support Joe. He has been a huge part of our program, and he’ll continue to be.”
Julius, who opened up about the binge eating disorder in 2016, was initially admitted to a center in St. Louis from May 9 to July 26 of last year. The Lower Dauphin graduate became a voice for athletes suffering from eating disorders after releasing a statement in October and went viral for devastating hits on kickoffs last season.
Now, someone needs to fill Julius’ role.
Penn State placekicker Tyler Davis may not be able to dish out hard hits, but he’s a likely candidate to assume kickoff duties.
Davis, the Nittany Lions’ senior placekicker, was Penn State’s kickoff specialist in Julius’ absence at the Rose Bowl — and Franklin thinks he could be a good fit.
“We’ve got Tyler who would really like to do it,” the coach said. “He wants to kick in the NFL someday, so being able to do both would be important for him. He has the ability to do that.”
Franklin also said sophomore punter Blake Gillikin and redshirt freshman kicker Alex Barbir are options.
“It’s not ideal,” Franklin admitted. “We had a really good situation where we had one of the better kickoff guys in the country, one of the better punters in the country, and one of the better field goal guys in the country. I think when you limit how many things they have to do, it’s helpful.
“So we’ll just see how this kind of plays out.”
Thank you everyone for the kind messages. Just so you dont worry I am in full recovery and have been discharged from treatment for awhile.— Joey Julius (@joey_julius) July 25, 2017
