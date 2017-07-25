James Franklin, Penn State ‘continue to talk’ about contract extension

James Franklin doesn’t have a new contract at Penn State. At least, not yet.
Franklin — who’s entering his fourth season in a six-year deal — and Penn State “continue to talk” about an extension, athletic director Sandy Barbour said Tuesday at Big Ten media days.
“I can guarantee you this: We’re 100 percent committed to James, and James is 100 percent committed to Penn State,” Barbour said. “We’re trying to get to the right place.”
Franklin, who succeeded Bill O’Brien in January 2014, is coming off a signature season for the program. Penn State’s 11-win campaign and trip to the Rose Bowl was unexpected, but certainly welcomed after back-to-back 7-6 marks.
As Franklin mentioned at the podium on Tuesday, his team is heading in the right direction and expectations are high this fall for his Nittany Lions.
That considered, Barbour said she fully intends on making sure Franklin continues to lead Penn State long-term.
“Sometimes it can be complicated, but I have no concern about getting there,” the athletic director added. “It’s probably going to take longer than any of us thought.”
Heisman campaigns?
Penn State running back Saquon Barkley has the fifth-best Heisman Trophy odds, per Bovada Sportsbook, and quarterback Trace McSorley is a contender, as well.
Barkley and McSorley have deflected personal achievements and awards in the past, and head coach James Franklin emphasizes individual accomplishments coming as a result of team success.
However, Barbour said Heisman campaigns for Barkley and McSorley have been discussed — and she acknowledged the advantages to having that publicity.
“The benefit to having two quality young men who are mentioned to varying degrees from a Heisman standpoint is for them and their futures, but it’s also for Penn State,” Barbour said, “and continuing to elevate the program from the standpoint of where we are in our success, as well as future Penn State student-athletes.
“This is a place you can come and have those opportunities.”
Shoop lawsuit
As “with all matters of litigation,” Barbour did not comment on the details of Penn State’s lawsuit against former defensive coordinator Bob Shoop.
However, the athletic director did say she played a role in activating litigation. The university recently sued Shoop for $891,856 — claiming the now-Tennessee coordinator owed that money based on his buyout clause.
“Certainly I was involved in that,” Barbour said. “Absolutely.”
Shoop filed a counterclaim against Penn State, saying his working conditions were “intolerable” and that he had been “constructively discharged.”
Suds in the club
Penn State has always allowed private suiteholders to stock beer and wine for football games, but alcohol wasn’t available anywhere else in Beaver Stadium.
That’s changing this season.
Alcohol will be available in the club seats this football season for the first time, Barbour said. Alcohol sales will be limited to beer and wine.
Penn State tested alcohol sales at Happy Valley Jam in Beaver Stadium earlier this month.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
