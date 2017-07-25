Penn State OL Andrew Nelson, Brendan Mahon expected to return in time for fall camp

Penn State offensive linemen Andrew Nelson and Brendan Mahon — two leaders whose 2016 seasons were cut short to injury — are finally slated to return to the gridiron.
Franklin said both Nelson and Mahon are expected to be healthy in time for fall camp.
“We plan on Andrew Nelson being a major part of our offense, specifically our offensive line. Same for Brendan Mahon,” the head coach said. “Everything I’m being told is that they’ll be ready to go for the first day of camp.”
Nelson, who started six games before suffering a serious knee injury against Maryland in October, said a couple weeks ago at Lift for Life that “things are going well” in relation to his health.
Mahon, who started nine games in 2016, exited early against Iowa and was treated at Hershey Medical Center for an unspecified reason the following week.
Comments