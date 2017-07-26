Penn State safety Marcus Allen shows off unique ‘Energizer Bunny’ persona at Big Ten media days

Penn State safety Marcus Allen moseyed on over to his assigned media podium moments after he and his infectious smile left the Big Ten Network set Tuesday.
He stopped for pictures with those who wanted proof of his audacious pink, blue and green bow-tie. “This is some Jimi Hendrix-type stuff,” he said, recalling picking out the accessory at Harper’s.
After a few snapshots, he turned his attention to Snapchat. Head in his phone and laughing, Allen shuffled up the steps to his personal platform.
Then, he lifted his head and smiled.
Allen — a leader of the Nittany Lions and arguably Penn State’s biggest character — was ready to show off his pearly whites and the persona that makes him so unique.
“I would definitely say it rubs off on teammates,” Allen said about his personality at Big Ten media days. “It uplifts guys in practices or games because I’m very passionate about football. I can talk a little bit of stuff, as well, just to get the mood going.”
Allen’s off-field persona is a complex one when compared to his playing style.
When competing in the secondary — where he excels, ranking as the No. 2 free safety heading into the 2018 NFL draft, per CBS Sports — Allen is an enforcer. His team-leading 110 tackles last season support that.
But off the field, he’s a “perfect gentleman,” according to Penn State head coach James Franklin.
A gentleman that likes to have some fun.
“He’s a special guy,” Franklin said. “In a day and age when everyone wants to be tough and hard and every picture they take they’re mean-mugging, Marcus has got a smile on his face all the time.”
And his teammates saw plenty of it the past few days.
Allen, tight end Mike Gesicki and linebacker Jason Cabinda — three senior leaders of the Nittany Lions — flew to Chicago with Franklin and company on Monday morning via Penn State’s private charter.
By time they landed, Allen had at least 10 posts on his Instagram story. His silliness on social media didn’t slow down, either. At one point, Allen took a series of videos of various Big Ten mascots dancing and tossing a football.
“Well,” Gesicki said Tuesday afternoon with a telling grin. “I’ve been with Marcus for the last 30 hours since we left State College, and he has posted probably 50 Snapchats.”
Allen always has his phone out, wanting to capture the moment — and get even laid-back guys like Gesicki to crack.
“Mike is really off that social media, so I do it to make him laugh,” the safety added. “I just throw him up on the Snapchat. You know, throw him up on the Snap and Insta.”
When asked about Allen’s social media presence and general goofiness, Cabinda just started shaking his head. He’s seen it for years.
Cabinda came to Penn State for an unofficial visit in October 2013, when he was still verbally committed to Syracuse. Hanging out with fellow prospects and Nittany Lion commits at the Lasch Building, Cabinda recalled a beaming face by the pool table.
It was Allen, a Penn State commit for five months at that point, and Cabinda was about to get the pitch.
“I was just being me, talking him out of being with (Syracuse),” Allen said with a chuckle. “This is where it’s at.”
Cabinda added: “He’s always been like that. …That’s just how he is.”
Cabinda — the designated captain of the defense — knows, too, that’s there’s more to Allen than just the most popular Twitter account on the team.
There was the pulse of a charismatic quick-thinker underneath that royal blue suit in Chicago.
When prompted, Allen compared Cabinda’s leadership style to Ray Lewis: straight-forward, hard-hitting, emotional. He likened quarterback Trace McSorley to Tim Tebow — a guy with a winner’s mentality.
But what pro embodies Allen’s character?
Cabinda needed 11 long seconds to come up with that one.
“He’s a Richard Sherman-type,” the linebacker said in an aha moment. “He talks a lot of trash but he backs it up. He backs it up. He’s not always serious all the time. He knows how to have fun. ... But when it comes time to ball and when it comes time to hit people, he’s right there with a straight face.
“I’m thankful that he’s like that. Sometimes this football thing is too serious and we forget that we’re amateur athletes and just student-athletes at the end of the day. …When you can put things into perspective and make fun of things and laugh, that’s really important.”
Gesicki — who said he’s become really close with Allen over the last year-and-a-half — agreed, calling the senior’s personality “one of a kind.”
“Everyone loves Marcus for who he is,” the tight end said. And who could blame them?
The hard work is there.
The perspective is there.
Maybe most importantly, the fun is there.
Allen is approaching his final season at Penn State. He could’ve left for the NFL after an impressive junior year, but he came back to help win a national championship.
If he did end up leaving, the Nittany Lions wouldn’t be the same.
“My role on the team is to get everybody better the best way I can, on and off the field, and keep the energy going,” Allen said, leaning forward in his seat. “Sometimes when a teammate lacks energy and you’re that Energizer Bunny bouncing around, that rubs off on people and is contagious.”
“You’ve got to live life, man. Live life and have fun.”
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
