Former Penn State lineman John Urschel retires from NFL

Former Nittany Lion and mathematics genius John Urschel, 26, is retiring from the NFL.
Urschel — who was set to enter his fourth season with the Baltimore Ravens — participated in all the team’s offseason camps, but didn’t report for the start of training camp on Wednesday.
“This morning John Urschel informed me of his decision to retire from football,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said in a statement. “We respect John and respect his decision. We appreciate his efforts over the past three years and wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”
Those future endeavors are likely tied to his Ph.D. pursuit at MIT. After studying numerical analysis, graph theory and dynamical systems at Penn State, Urschel is now learning combinatorial optimization at MIT.
Though he is a genius and research into the degenerative disease C.T.E. has guided several young players out of the game, Urschel’s retirement still comes as a surprise. He was set to compete for the starting center spot with the Ravens in training camp — something he wanted to earn.
Urschel spoke with the Centre Daily Times two weeks ago and touched on his future then in the NFL.
“I’ve been lucky, man,” Urschel said on July 14. “I’ve got three years in the NFL, and this will be my fourth. Really, first of all, I’d very much like to be the starting center. If not, I’d very much like to still be playing in Baltimore for the sake of my family. If not, I’d like to at least have a fourth year in the NFL somewhere.
“I’ve learned just from experience and looking around at other guys that this is a league where you really need to take things year by year, month by month, week by week, day by day. You might have a certain plan about your career, but the NFL usually has a different one.”
A broad survey of the impact of CTE was published Tuesday in The Journal of the American Medical Association, where it found that 110 of 111 examined NFL players’ brains suffered from C.T.E. No specific reason has yet been given for Urschel’s retirement, however.
Urschel released a statement on Twitter later Thursday, asking for the right to privacy. He didn’t elaborate on his decision but said he’s welcoming his first child in December and remains thankful for his playing career.
“I’m extremely grateful to the Ravens, and blessed to have been able to play the game I love at the highest level,” he wrote. “It is a great game. There are some games — like the playoff game at Pittsburgh — that I will never forget.”
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
