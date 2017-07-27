Where’s the toughest place to play in the Big Ten? We asked players across the conference for their take

Penn State went undefeated at Beaver Stadium last season — highlighted by its memorable upset over Ohio State, an overtime win against Minnesota and blowouts of Iowa and Michigan State.
Happy Valley is always considered one of the toughest places to play in the country, up there with Ohio State, Michigan, LSU, Florida and Alabama. But is Beaver Stadium the hardest stadium to visit in the Big Ten?
We asked six players from opposing teams over the course of Big Ten media days what stadium boasted the toughest environment:
Northwestern safety Godwin Igwebuike: “I’d say it was definitely the dopest stadium we ever played in. We played there; we ended up getting the win but, man, was it loud. It was an incredible atmosphere, and I really enjoyed it. Michigan was pretty tough, as well. ...Those are the two loudest stadiums I’ve played in since I’ve been here.”
Rutgers cornerback Blessuan Austin: “The last time I played there was my freshman year. It was a tough place to play at, but it was even tougher because I was a freshman. I think now it wouldn’t really bug me, being older. I’ve got some experience in the Big House and other stadiums.”
Purdue linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley: “I would say Nebraska. When you come out of that tunnel when the game first starts, it’s alarming because the stadium is beautiful. You see the Sea of Red, then you hear the rowdy crowd. That stadium, and then Minnesota, too. It’s not as big as Nebraska, but they carry the same noise. It’s at the same volume. At least when we play there.”
Rutgers offensive lineman Dorian Miller: “It’s between either Michigan or Penn State. At Michigan, I watched the film and on the third drive — this was two years ago — you could literally see the cameras shaking. The camera was visibly shaking. My mom could’ve been yelling at me and I wouldn’t have heard it. That wasn’t going down. But Penn State, it’s more about the context. ...We started our first possession of the game on the half-yard line in the student section. Then I think we had a false start, so the ball was on the tip of the end zone making things worse. If I had to pick one, I’d say Penn State. They have a good combination of older fans that are passionate and super rowdy students. Michigan was a little more neutral crowd. I know Penn State’s student section gets wild.”
Purdue linebacker Danny Ezechukwu: “Nebraska goes crazy, man. Nebraska goes so crazy. Nicest people ever, but when you’re in between those white lines they let you hear it. Toughest place to play is Lincoln.”
Rutgers defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph: “I’d probably say Beaver Stadium. During my redshirt sophomore year, I couldn’t even hear myself think. It was nuts. I was trying to get a call, and I couldn’t hear anything. That’s probably the loudest stadium I’ve ever been to, and it was a night game so it was packed. ... Night games add extra juice. The crowd is extra rowdy. They’ve got all day to tailgate. They’re ready to go.”
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
Comments