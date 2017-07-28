Abby Drey adrey@centredaily.com
Penn State Football

Former Penn State safety Malik Golden signs with Pittsburgh Steelers

From CDT staff reports

July 28, 2017 8:21 PM

Former Penn State safety Malik Golden has signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Steelers announced Friday.

Golden finished fourth on the Nittany Lions with 75 tackles to go with one interception in 2016. He made 13 starts in his senior year after starting four games as a junior. Golden also had six tackles for loss, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery last season to help Penn State win the Big Ten championship and reach the Rose Bowl.

The safety is the fifth player from last year’s team to sign with an NFL team and joins Penn State product Jesse James on the Steelers roster.

