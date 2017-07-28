Former Penn State RB Bill Belton talks Saquon Barkley, Bill O’Brien legacy

It’s a scene ingrained in Penn State football history: Bill Belton scampered into the north end zone of Beaver Stadium, threw up both arms and pointed to the sky.
Almost four years ago, Belton scored the game-winner in Penn State’s four-overtime victory over Michigan — one of the greatest games in recent Nittany Lion memory.
Now Belton, who had 14 touchdowns in his final two seasons at Penn State, joined us to discuss Bill O’Brien, Saquon Barkley and that memorable Michigan win in this week’s edition of “Five Questions.”
Q: You’re a few years removed from it now, playing for Bill O’Brien. What do you think his legacy is at Penn State, especially considering how everything turned out?
A: In my opinion, I don’t think Penn State would be where it was or where it is now had he not come to the school. He did a lot of good things for the school and as far as the players on that team and our goals. We all stuck together through some tough times.
Q: Obviously you played for both O’Brien and James Franklin. What would you say the differences or similarities are between the two coaches?
A: Every coach has their own style. It’s been some time. I’m about two or three years removed, so I don’t know. They have different coaching styles. I’m not too sure how to answer that.
Q: This is one I ask a lot of the guys. What would you say was your favorite moment at Penn State? Off the top of my head, your game at Iowa with three touchdowns kind of stands out.
A: Honestly, I would say the Michigan game was a pretty big moment in my career. That kind of put me over the hump in my career. It helped me gain some momentum as far as that year and building confidence toward my last year. It was a big moment for me and my family and of course the school, just winning that game.
Q: Do you still go back and watch highlights of that? You bursting through for the game-winning touchdown, I mean, there haven’t been many games at Penn State like that in recent memory. That’s one of the classics, really.
A: This is going to sound bad, but I haven’t been really watching or reminiscing on old footage from college and stuff like that. But the last time I watched it was probably six months removed from school. That was the last time I watched it, but it was a great moment. My parents definitely enjoyed that. They still have all my games recorded on DVR from when I was playing. They’ll watch it from time to time. I know my dad watches it still. I’m pretty sure they miss it just as much as I do.
Q: Last thing for you, in your time playing alongside running backs and I’m sure studying different great running backs, what are your thoughts on a guy like Saquon Barkley? Just considering what he brings to the table.
A: I haven’t seen a guy like that before. The sky’s the limit for him. He has everything that a back needs to be successful in college and for the next level. I wouldn’t be surprised if that kid brings home the Heisman this year — or next year, whatever he decides to do. But that kid is a star, and the NFL is written all over him.
