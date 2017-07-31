Excitement palpable as Penn State football opens fall camp

The Nittany Lions jumped off the grass at the Lasch Building practice facility as the horn blew to end stretching just past 5 p.m. Monday.
Saquon Barkley, Trace McSorley and their teammates huddled up as rapper DMX blared over the loudspeakers. The Nittany Lions then broke their huddle with cheers, splitting up across the practice fields.
Penn State’s 2017 fall camp was underway.
One month away from Penn State opening its season, the excitement was palpable as the Nittany Lions buzzed around the practice field. Here are some observations from Monday’s half-hour window open to the media:
▪ Getting after it: Brendan Mahon did not participate in every offensive line drill. However, he was seen hitting the sled right at the start of practice with his teammates.
Franklin said at Big Ten media days that Mahon was expected to be medically cleared for fall camp. The senior, who started nine games at tackle in 2016, left the Iowa game early and was later hospitalized at Hershey Medical Center for undisclosed reasons.
▪ Lending a hand: In the same breath in Chicago, Franklin said senior lineman Andrew Nelson, along with Mahon, should be good-to-go for camp. However, Nelson had his helmet off for the majority of the evening and did not hit the sleds with Mahon.
Instead, Nelson — standing just off to the side near assistant coach Matt Limegrover — offered blocking technique advice to teammates, including freshman Des Holmes.
▪ Bowers back: As expected, tight end Nick Bowers was practicing. He was seen working with Mike Gesicki and the rest of his position group, as well as on the punt team. The redshirt sophomore missed last year due to a season-ending injury.
▪ Taking care of kickoffs: Barkley worked on returning kickoffs, alongside fellow running backs Miles Sanders and Journey Brown.
Barkley returned three kicks in 2016, including two in the Rose Bowl — one of which he broke for a 33-yard gain.
Sanders returned 33 of 49 kicks in 2016, averaging 20.8 yards per attempt. Brown, a likely redshirt candidate, is a true freshman speedster from Meadville.
▪ Fielding punts: Six players returned punts Monday — running back Mark Allen and wide receivers DeAndre Thompkins, Brandon Polk, Josh McPhearson, KJ Hamler and Mac Hippenhammer.
The only players of the group with experience fielding punts for the Nittany Lions are Thompkins and Allen. The wideout hauled in 23 punts in 2015, averaging 7.7 yards per attempt, while Allen fielded five in the same year.
John Reid, who reportedly suffered a serious knee injury at the start of spring camp, handled 22 of 30 punts in 2016.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
