Penn State football season tickets sold out for first time since 2008

By John McGonigal

August 02, 2017 2:22 PM

UNIVERSITY PARK

Penn State has cashed in on the hype surrounding the reigning Big Ten champions.

Penn State football sold out its season ticket allotment for the first time since 2008, the program announced Wednesday afternoon. Penn State sold more than 9,000 new season tickets for the 2017 season, while the renewal rate exceeded 95 percent.

Limited single game tickets are still available for five contests: Akron, Georgia State, Indiana, Rutgers and Nebraska. Single-game seats for the anticipated matchups with Pitt and Michigan are sold out.

Penn State has already opened a 2018 season ticket “interest list.” Fans can join the list with a $385 deposit and $100 donation per seat.

The Nittany Lions open their 2017 season against the Akron Zips at noon on Sept. 2.

