Penn State football countdown to kickoff: 30 days

We’re counting down the days until kickoff. So, every day, we’ll try to make that time tick by just a little faster by counting down the top 30 moments of James Franklin’s tenure so far. Up first — with 30 days left — is the No. 30 moment since Franklin took the head-coaching job.
No. 30 moment: Penn State forces double-OT vs. heavy favorite Ohio State in 2014
Of all the games that made the list, this is the only one that Penn State didn’t win — and it’s one that might still sting Nittany Lion fans.
But, given the circumstances, the night of Oct. 25, 2014, helped the Nittany Lions get to the point they’re at now.
Coming off back-to-back close losses to Northwestern and Michigan, Penn State sat at 4-2. Ohio State was ranked No. 13 in the country and boasted a 5-1 record, its lone loss coming against Virginia Tech — the Buckeyes’ second game without Braxton Miller at quarterback.
But J.T. Barrett was settled at quarterback when he entered the White Out atmosphere at Beaver Stadium, and with Ezekiel Elliott by his side, the Buckeyes rolled from the get-go, leading 17-0 at halftime.
But — reminiscent of 2016’s magical second halves — the Nittany Lions responded.
Defensive tackle Anthony Zettel rumbled for a 40-yard interception return for a touchdown in the third quarter; Saeed Blacknall bodied his defender for a 24-yard score in the fourth; and a 19-play, 77-yard drive set up a game-tying field goal for Sam Ficken, which he drilled from 31 yards out with nine seconds to go in regulation.
The Nittany Lions might not have needed such a drastic comeback if it weren’t for two blown calls in the first half: a clearly dropped interception by Ohio State’s Vonn Bell and ignored delay of game on a 49-yard Buckeyes field goal.
Regardless, Penn State’s resiliency against the eventual 2014 national champion proved something.
Seven games into Franklin’s tenure, Penn State showed it had an ability to rally.
