Penn State football ranks No. 6 in preseason Coaches Poll

College football’s coaches are buying into the defending Big Ten champions.
The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 6 nationally in the Amway Coaches Poll, which was released Thursday morning. With 1,257 points, Penn State is one spot ahead of Washington (1,245) and one behind defending national champion Clemson (1,367) in the rankings.
It’s the first time Penn State is ranked in the preseason Coaches Poll since 2011. The last time the Nittany Lions were ranked so high was in 1999 (No. 3).
Penn State is one of four Big Ten teams in the rankings — all of which are in the top 10. Ohio State is No. 2, while Michigan and Wisconsin rank No. 9 and 10, respectively.
Of course, the Buckeyes and Wolverines are on Penn State’s 2017 schedule, as are six teams receiving votes in the poll: Pittsburgh (45), Northwestern (25), Nebraska (23), Iowa (5), Michigan State (1) and Maryland (1).
As expected, Alabama is No. 1 in the rankings, while Florida State and 2017 Rose Bowl champion Southern California are No. 3 and 4, respectively.
A total of 65 Division I-A coaches make up the voters for this poll. James Franklin is a voter, as well as six other Big Ten coaches. Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi and Alabama’s Nick Saban are also among the participants.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
Comments