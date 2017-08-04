Penn State football countdown to kickoff: 29 days

We’re counting down the days until kickoff. So, every day, we’ll try to make that time tick by just a little faster by also counting down the top 30 moments of James Franklin’s tenure so far. Up next — with 29 days left — is the No. 29 moment since Franklin took the head-coaching job.
No. 29 moment: James Franklin earns first win at Beaver Stadium
One week after notching his first career win as Penn State’s coach across the pond, James Franklin coached at Beaver Stadium for the first time.
It wasn’t pretty by any means, but he got the job done.
On Sept. 6, 2014, Penn State handled Akron 21-3 as Franklin won in front of a Beaver Stadium crowd for the first time in his career. Penn State even covered the two-touchdown spread.
A 22-yard pass from Christian Hackenberg to Bill Belton late in the first quarter accounted for the only points either team managed in the first half.
After four punts and an interception in the first two quarters, concern continued to grow in the third. But a 10-play, 79-yard drive instilled confidence in the Penn State offense. Hackenberg hit Jesse James for a much-needed 13-yard touchdown to finish off the series.
Hackenberg threw a third touchdown, too, hooking up with James again for a game-sealing 44-yard score in the fourth quarter.
It wasn’t too graceful — heck, the Nittany Lions utilized the Wildcat to get the offense going in the second half. But Franklin walked off the field at Beaver Stadium as a winner for the first time.
And when Penn State hosts Akron to open the 2017 campaign, expect a cleaner, bigger win from Franklin’s Nittany Lions.
John McGonigal: 814-231-4630, @jmcgonigal9
Comments