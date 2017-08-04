Former Penn State LB Matt Baney discusses Joe Paterno, James Franklin and Beaver Stadium

Matt Baney was a star linebacker at State College with dreams of one day playing at Penn State — but, when he graduated from Memorial Field, he didn’t immediately move on to Beaver Stadium.
After transferring from St. Francis to Penn State, though, he became a four-year letterwinner for the Nittany Lions from 2012-15.
In this week’s edition of “Five Questions,” Baney discusses Joe Paterno, running out of the tunnel at Beaver Stadium and what he learned from James Franklin.
Q: So you’re a local guy, graduated from State High and went to St. Francis, where you played in 10 games as a college freshman. You even started your first game at St. Francis. Why’d you decide to give that up and try to walk-on at Penn State?
A: There were a lot of factors that we involved in that decision. I don’t think St. Francis was the right place for me at that time. With the things going on at Penn State, I remember sitting in my dorm room and watching Joe Paterno’s funeral and basically bawling. I felt this need and this want to be a part of that program, be a part of the teams that would hold that program together, so that they could have success in the future like they did last year. That was a calling I felt and something I wanted to be a part of. I wanted to experience that.
Q: In that moment of making your decision, how much did you draw back on your time growing up in State College, going to Penn State games? That had to generate an emotional pull.
A: Oh yeah, absolutely. Growing up in State College, that was what we did on Saturdays. Our grandparents had season tickets, and we had the opportunity to go to all the night games. Grandma didn’t want to get home at 1 o’clock in the morning, so I went with my grandfather. Saturday, that’s what we did. I remember going outside, playing tackle football in the yard and coming inside to watch the game. No plans or family events were made on Penn State football Saturdays.
Q: Do you remember the first time you walked through the tunnel at Beaver Stadium? How cool was that experience for you?
A: I remember the game. It was Ohio of Bill O’Brien’s first year. I mean, hearing the fight song and running through the band and being on the sideline — at that time, I wasn’t even fully suited up. I was in sweatpants and a jersey because of NCAA rules. I was ineligible that year because I transferred up. I had to sit out a season. But that was the first time I was on the sideline and part of the team.
Q: You had a pick-six in the 2014 Blue-White Game, intercepting Austin Whipple and taking it 28 yards to the house in Beaver Stadium. Is that your fondest memory as a Nittany Lion, or is it something else entirely?
A: That was a great moment for me and my family. It was an incredible feeling to score a touchdown in the Blue-White Game. But honestly, I think some of the fondest memories I have are just being a part of the team. You know, just being there supporting the team through wins at Wisconsin, or running scout team getting ready for Ohio State, or running my backup role and making sure I was ready to go in case Troy Reeder’s helmet pops off a few times against Rutgers and I have to go in. Making sure I was doing what I could do to help the team in the best way, whatever it was, those are the fondest memories I have.
Q: You’re now a strength & conditioning graduate assistant at Kennesaw State in Georgia. Of all the coaches and staff you worked with at Penn State, who did you learn the most from, and what did you learn?
A: Wow, that’s a tough one. In terms of what I’m doing now, the thing I’ve learned from Coach Franklin is waking up every day excited to be in the position you’re in because there are a lot of people who want to be in that position and don’t have the opportunity. Taking advantage of it. The things I’ve learned from cCach (Brent) Pry, just about how to be a great man and mentor athletes the way I saw him mentor me and other guys at my position. It’s how to be that coach that puts down the iron fist but also someone you go to and talk to about anything. He’s going to have a real man-to-man conversation with you. And then obviously Cach (Dwight) Galt, the way he does a fantastic job of running the strength & conditioning program at Penn State. You came in every day knowing you would work hard and he’d push you to your limits, but you never felt like he was doing it for anything but you. He was there to push you to make you the best you could possibly be, and he’d have your back. ... Those are the things I’ve taken from Penn State and tried to use now as I further my career.
John McGonigal
