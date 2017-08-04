Four-star 2018 OL Frederick Scruggs commits to Penn State football

Penn State nabbed one away from the Buckeyes.
Four-star offensive lineman Frederick “Juice” Scruggs — the No. 2 center in the class of 2018, per 247 Sports — verbally committed to the Nittany Lions over Ohio State on Friday afternoon.
The Cathedral Prep (Erie) product is the No. 7 player in Pennsylvania, per 247, and Penn State’s 21st commit to its 2018 class.
Scruggs chose Penn State over 12 other schools, including Ohio State, Michigan, LSU and Michigan State. He unofficially visited Ohio State on April 15 and came to Happy Valley a week later for the Blue-White Game.
Scruggs, who’s listed at 6-foot-3, 270 pounds, plays tackle in high school but is slated to move inside at the college level.
As long as Penn State doesn’t lose any of the 21 members committed to its 2018 class, James Franklin likely has only one more scholarship available for this cycle.
Ashtabula, We good!! #WeAre18 #HessStrong pic.twitter.com/97cdNqAlxc— Supa (@JuiceScruggs) August 4, 2017
