Penn State football countdown to kickoff: 28 days

We’re counting down the days until kickoff. So, every day, we’ll try to make that time tick by just a little faster by also counting down the top 30 moments of James Franklin’s tenure so far. Up next — with 28 days left — is the No. 28 moment since Franklin took the head-coaching job.
No. 28 moment: Offensive lines picks up weekly/national awards in 2016
Reduced scholarships stemming from the NCAA’s sanctions in 2012 crippled Penn State’s offensive line over recent years.
But now as the Nittany Lions enter their hyped 2017 campaign, Franklin and others believe Penn State’s offensive line is finally a strength — and hints why that’s the case popped up throughout the 2016 season when six offensive linemen were recognized by the Big Ten and/or Pro Football Focus.
Brendan Mahon, despite playing in only nine of Penn State’s 14 games, was selected to Pro Football Focus’ All-Big Ten first team. The tackle made Pro Football Focus’ National Team of the Week for his showings against Ohio State and Minnesota.
As a true freshman, Connor McGovern was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week after he helped guide Penn State to 599 yards of offense against Iowa. He’s only the third offensive lineman in conference history to claim a weekly award and the first since 2004.
Ryan Bates, a freshman All-American, was named to Pro Football Focus’ Big Ten Team of the Week after Penn State’s win against Iowa.
Brian Gaia and Derek Dowrey made Pro Football Focus’ National Team of the Week and Big Ten Team of the Week, respectively, after the Indiana game. Paris Palmer was named to the Pro Football Focus National Team of the Week after Penn State’s crushing victory over Purdue.
Gaia, Dowrey and Palmer are no longer on the team, but Bates, Mahon and McGovern still are — and those three are more than likely going to start in 2017.
It may not have been a singular moment, as the awards were handed out over the course of five games, but getting Penn State’s offensive line back on track is indicative of Franklin and his staff’s ability.
And the unit should only progress in 2017.
Comments