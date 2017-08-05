Saquon Barkley: No decision yet on NFL draft

Penn State running back Saquon Barkley reiterated Saturday afternoon that he’s not yet thinking about the Heisman or the 2018 NFL draft.
He’s focused on this season. And only this season.
“No, I have not made a decision yet,” he said, when asked whether he’s decided about declaring early for the NFL draft. “I’m just focused on this season.”
The 5-foot-10 junior said he’s now up to 230 pounds, and he’s eagerly awaiting hitting the field. But he deflected any questions about the future — and he humbly declined to talk much about the Heisman.
“The Heisman Award is a great award, obviously,” he said. “It’s given to the best player in college football and, to be mentioned in that, it’s an honor.”
“But,” he added, “I’m just tryting to be a better play person and leader.”
Barkley is coming off a sophomore campaign where he rushed for 1,496 yards and 18 touchdowns. He earned All-America honors and was the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.
Penn State coach James Franklin said all the hype surrounding Barkley is well-deserved.
“Obviously, there’s a lot of excitement and rightfully so,” Franklin said. “He’s earned it.”
