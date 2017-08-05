Penn State’s backup RBs refuse to take mindset as ‘second player’ behind Saquon Barkley

As Saquon Barkley gave another interview during Penn State football’s media day, five other Nittany Lion running backs sat on the bench along the Beaver Stadium sideline and posed for photographers.

They called for “26” to try to include Barkley in the group shot, but Barkley remained busy answering questions. At one point Saturday, redshirt junior running back Mark Allen joked that Barkley would still be in the stadium until midnight to satisfy the media demand. But no matter how much hype or attention surrounded the Penn State star — who’s heading into his junior season as a Heisman contender — those five backups said they aren’t playing with the mindset that Barkley will carry them.

“If you ever stoop down to the level of just calling yourself a second player or a second running back behind Saquon, then that’s what you’re going to be,” Allen said. “You got to always strive to be the head man in charge of the running back group.”

Allen is one of three running backs on the roster to earn carries behind Barkley in 2016. Allen, Miles Sanders and Andre Robinson each saw limited action last season while Barkley rushed for 1,496 yards and 18 touchdowns. The trio of running backs know Barkley as the group’s leader, celebrating his success and describing him as a special player.

Robinson arrived at Penn State as part of the same recruiting class as Barkley, and it didn’t take long for him to see Barkley’s talent. During the first day of practice with full pads their freshman year, Robinson ran laps after a fumble and watched Barkley burn the first-team defense for an 80-yard touchdown run on the first play of a scrimmage. Allen first realized Barkley was different in the team’s second game that season when Barkley hurdled a Buffalo defender. One week later, Sanders visited Penn State for the team’s game against Rutgers and watched Barkley rush for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

“He’s just a freak,” Robinson said. “I’ve never seen a running back or football player like him ever.”

Added Allen: “The kid’s an alien, man. He’s not human in my eyes.”

Allen laughed Saturday as he recalled Barkley’s hurdle against Buffalo — the moment Barkley took hold of the starting job and left the rest of the running backs to watch most games from the sidelines. Still, the Nittany Lion running backs aim to maintain a competitive atmosphere at meetings, in the weight room and on the field.

They try be the first to answer a question and engage in friendly trash talk at practices. While he works to make the most of his opportunities, Allen hopes to contribute to the team’s success with his personality.

“I’d say I have a very infectious attitude,” said Allen, who had 29 carries last season, “so me remaining positive can affect the team and helping them remain positive, helping the running back room, helping all the running backs get their plays down.”

Robinson has taken running backs coach Charles Huff’s advice to heart. The coach preaches taking a starter’s mentality to keep his players ready. He reminds them that they could be needed at any moment, even if it’s for one play because Barkley loses his cleat. Robinson and his fellow running backs watch film and practice as if they’ll be powering the running game that week.

“That really pays off in case anything does happen and anyone else has to go in,” Robinson said. “We don’t miss a beat. We’re locked into the games, seeing every play, seeing every signal, trying to see where the holes are going to be, what Saquon should do.”

Huff said Robinson, who rushed for five touchdowns on 29 carries in 2016, hasn’t allowed his circumstances waiting behind Barkley affect him.

“That’s a tough thing as a human,” Huff said. “You’re in there, you’re with Saquon and, you know, Saquon’s playing. You come out to practice the next day — it’s hard to come out and give everything you got and prepare for an opportunity that you may or may not get.”

Sanders contributed as Penn State’s kick returner last season and rushed for 184 yards and one touchdown on 25 carries. The running back felt he matured during his freshman season and took note of Barkley’s work ethic, too.

Sanders, like Allen and Robinson, said he’s focused on filling whatever role the team needs. And the trio is ready to celebrate Barkley’s success again this year.

“We’re not a selfish group,” Allen added, “so we’re all going to cheer him on as much as we can.”