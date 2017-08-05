Troy Apke slightly leads Ayron Monroe, Nick Scott in Penn State safety battle

Safeties coach Tim Banks strolled through the heart of an empty Beaver Stadium field, crossing the 50-yard line and up to the 45 — thinking about who’ll patrol the ground beneath him.
Penn State has an open spot alongside Marcus Allen that needs to be filled. After the departure of Malik Golden and his 17 starts at strong safety, Banks is tasked with picking a new No. 1.
Of Troy Apke, Ayron Monroe and Nick Scott, one guy appears to be leading the trio — but five practices into fall camp, Banks said he isn’t leaning one way or another.
“It’s probably too early to say,” Banks said Saturday at Penn State football media day, “but I would say, coming out of spring, Troy Apke is a senior who’s played significant snaps within his career, and he’s running with the ones right now. But I feel very, very confident about Ayron Monroe, I feel confident about Nick Scott, and I like our group.”
The primary reason Apke is getting first-team snaps is his experience. The senior has two career starts under his belt, one of which came last year against Minnesota (six tackles).
Two starts may not seem like much, but it’s two more than Monroe and Scott have between them at safety.
“If you can gain some knowledge from it then it’s important, and I think he has,” the position coach said. “He’s been really sharp these first couple of practices.”
Banks isn’t the only one that sees something in Apke.
Penn State head coach James Franklin praised the 6-foot-1, 200-pounder from the Beaver Stadium media room dais and believes Apke “is going to have a huge year for us.”
“The guy’s played a bunch of football for us,” Franklin said. “He hasn’t really been the guy yet, and he has a chance to kind of step into that role.”
Franklin continued, though, mentioning Monroe and Scott’s potential to earn reps in the secondary.
Monroe, a redshirt sophomore, believes he’s versatile enough to play multiple positions in the secondary, and Banks said Monroe “checks all the boxes” from a physical standpoint.
But he was naturally gifted last year, too, so what’s the difference this go-around? Monroe said it’s his maturity.
“I’m grasping the knowledge of the game at a higher level than I ever have,” Monroe said. “That’s going to be a strength of mine this year.”
Scott feels comfortable at the position, too — and he started at running back two years ago.
Scott, a special teams captain, transitioned to the defensive side of the ball last offseason, working primarily at strong safety. But so far in fall camp, Scott’s reps have been split evenly at strong and free safety, allowing him to spell Allen when necessary.
Still, Scott doesn’t want to sit behind Allen. He wants to start at strong safety alongside the future NFL draft pick.
So does Monroe, and the same can be said for Apke, the apparent favorite four weeks away from the season opener.
But regardless of who earns the No. 1 nod on Sept. 2, all three will need to be ready to see significant snaps in 2017. And when they’re in, Apke, Monroe and Scott can’t be thinking about who did or didn’t start.
“My approach to this is — whether someone’s named a starter or not — when you’re on that field on gameday, you are the starter,” Scott said. “The standard Coach Banks set for us, it doesn’t change for anybody.”
Added Banks: “The more important thing for me is having enough guys in the room that I feel like I can count on and I can trust. Right now, I think we’re building that way.”
