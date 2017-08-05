Penn State kickers wish Joey Julius well, look to fill his role

It may not be easy to replace college football’s hardest-hitting kicker in Joey Julius, who reached cult-hero status last season and left the team earlier this summer.
But redshirt freshman kicker Alex Barbir, a former high school linebacker, says he’s ready.
“If they’re bringing it out,” Barbir said of the opposing returner, “I’m the one that’s tackling.”
Barbir or senior placekicker Tyler Davis — the likely candidates to replace Penn State’s bruising, blasting kickoff specialist — will have to bring quite a bit of pop to fill Julius’ shoes.
Julius, who made a name for himself laying out unsuspecting opponents, also earned his nickname, “Big Toe Joe.” Julius averaged 62.1 yards per kickoff with 45 of 93 attempts landing in the end zone as touchbacks.
The Nittany Lions are going to miss what Julius brought to the table. No reason was given for Julius’ departure from the team in late July, but the kicker missed spring camp and sought treatment in May for a binge eating disorder.
Special teams coordinator Charles Huff wouldn’t comment on the issue, but the absence of Julius is already being felt by his teammates, who wished him nothing but the best on Saturday.
“Whatever’s best for him,” punter Blake Gillikin said. “His health is obviously the top priority right now. I don’t think we were surprised either way. It was just going to play out however he needed it to.”
Meanwhile, Davis — or someone else — needs to fill that role left behind.
Davis, who converted 22 of 24 field goals last season, also kicked off eight times. Despite averaging 4.5 yards less than Julius’ kickoffs, the senior could be the guy for the job.
Huff commended Davis, saying the kicker “is probably taking the biggest step, maturity-wise” on the team.
“If you watch the way he works, if you watch the way he warms up, it’s almost like meticulous, like (PGA golfer) Phil Mickelson,” Huff added. “He goes out and does the same routine every single day. It’s almost like Groundhog Day.”
Barbir, who yearns to hit someone again, could be an option to replace Julius, too.
Whether it’s Barbir or Davis, it won’t be easy for anyone to step in and do what Julius did in 2016.
“Joe was a funny guy and definitely a character,” said Davis, who hopes to see Julius in the Beaver Stadium seats this fall. “He’ll be missed.”
Gordon Brunskill: 814-231-4608, @GordonCDT
