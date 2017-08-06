Penn State football countdown to kickoff: 27 days

We’re counting down the days until kickoff. So, every day, we’ll try to make that time tick by just a little faster by also counting down the top 30 moments of James Franklin’s tenure so far. Up next — with 27 days left — is the No. 27 moment since Franklin took the head-coaching job.
No. 27 moment: Getting Marcus Allen, Mike Gesicki and Jason Cabinda to stay for 2017
All three Penn State player representatives at Big Ten media days in Chicago could’ve left for the NFL — but the trio returned to lead the Nittany Lions to another Big Ten title and more.
Marcus Allen, Mike Gesicki and Jason Cabinda would’ve been selected in the 2017 NFL draft, and keeping that talent around was key for James Franklin and his staff. The three help form the cornerstone of this team’s leadership, and they’re a big reason preseason expectations are hovering around a potential national championship.
Cabinda likely would’ve been a late-round pick in 2017, and while Gesicki and Allen would’ve been picked higher, all three decisions appeared to be smart ones.
Instead of being a close call, Cabinda is now the No. 8 inside linebacker according to NFLDraftScout.com’s 2018 rankings
In Gesicki’s case, the 2017 class was deep with three tight ends — Alabama’s OJ Howard, Ole Miss’ Evan Engram and Miami’s David Njoku — drafted in the first round. Fourteen tight ends were drafted in total.
Gesicki is the No. 1 tight end prospect for the 2018 draft, according to CBS Sports.
As for Allen, he could’ve gone in the early rounds of 2017. After he used his 6-foot-2 frame and sure-tackling to lead the team with 110 stops last season, a lot of NFL teams would’ve been interested.
Still, Allen — along with Gesicki — has the potential to be a first-round selection in 2018.
Although Franklin’s role in convincing them to stay is unclear, their separate announcements to return were sizable moments in the coach’s tenure.
Allen, Gesicki and Cabinda provide a foundation of leadership — and a boatload of talent at Franklin’s disposal in 2017.
